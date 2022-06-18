Khammam: Grand welcome to newly elected MPs Bandi, Vaddiraju

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Khammam: Grand welcome was given to newly elected Rajya Sabha members Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy on their maiden visit to the district on Saturday after getting elected to the Upper House.

A massive rally with hundreds of cars and motorbikes was taken from Nayakangudem of Kusumanchi mandal to Sardar Patel Stadium where a public meeting was taken out. Traffic was halted for about three kilometres due the rally.

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju along with a large number of TRS cadres welcomed Ravichandra and Parthasaradhi Reddy and TRS Lok Sabha floor leader, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao at Nayakangudem.

Thousands of TRS cadres and leaders from across the district attended the meeting. Khammam city turned pink with large sized buntings, welcome banners and TRS flags put up all over the city.

Addressing the ‘Kruthagnatha Sabha’ Rajya Sabha members Ravichandra and Parthasaradhi Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao for giving them an opportunity to serve the party.

The MPs asserted that they would make committed efforts to strengthen TRS party in erstwhile Khammam district and for the party’s victory in the next Assembly elections. The Chief Minister was giving priority to Khammam district as he sent two leaders from the district to Rajya Sabha, they said.

Ravichandra stated that the Chief Minister has been giving priority to the Kapu community and said he would strive to fulfill his duties as Rajya Sabha member with utmost integrity and protect Telangana interests in the Parliament.

Parthasaradhi Reddy described the Chief Minister as a leader with a vision for Telangana’s development. Many development and welfare schemes which the TRS government implemented were unique and have become a model in the country.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairman Kamal Raju, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs K Upender Reddy, L Ramulu Naik, S Venkata Veeraiah, V Venkateshwar Rao, Khammam TRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Kothagudem TRS president, MLA R Kantha Rao and others also spoke.