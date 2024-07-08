Khammam mechanics body extends support to its members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 09:07 PM

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheeler Mechanics union has extended a financial assistance of Rs 10, 000 to a mechanic who met with an accident recently.

The union president Vangala Kondal Rao informed that the mechanic Hussain of Khammam has suffered leg and hand fracture, due to which he was confined to home. As he was without work the union has extended support to help him meet his ends.

Similarly, another mechanic T Jagadish, who was in the field for the past 25 years, was suffering from lungs related ailment and was unable to work. The union members who learnt about his health condition contributed Rs 21, 000 towards his medical and household expenses, he said.

The union would stand by Hussain and Jagadish in the days to come, Kondal Rao said. The union members Ramesh, Murali, Srinu, Brahmam, Raju, Sivarama Krishna, Subhani and others were present.