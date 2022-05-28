Khammam: Police constable and his wife arrested for duping public of Rs 1.88 crore

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Khammam: The one-town police arrested a couple, including a police constable, for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore on the pretext of offering jobs in the railway department.

The one-town CI, Chitti Babu informed that P Tulasi and D Sunitha of Cheruvu Bazaar area in the city lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier accusing Dasari Saritha of Sugalavari thota area in the city of cheating them by collecting an amount of Rs 36 lakh with a promise to get their family members jobs in the railway department.

Following the directions of CP a case was booked against the accused at the one-town police station. During investigation it was found that Saritha and her husband Muddam Srishanth, a police constable of Jannaram village in Enkoor mandal, posted at Tallada police station, duped nearly 12 persons on the pretext of providing them jobs. Saritha created a fake identity card with a gazetted rank post in railway department and falsely assured different jobs in railway department to her relatives and friends and collected huge amounts of cash from them.

The money thus collected was spent on luxury living, purchasing movable and immovable assets and most of them have been recovered. The accused were remanded to judicial custody. A proposal for departmental action against the constable would be submitted, Chitti Babu said here on Saturday.

