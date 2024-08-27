Khammam: Police, individuals evict residents from Bhoodan lands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Khammam: Tension prevailed at Velugumatla on the outskirts of Khammam city on Tuesday as some private persons along with police tried to evict residents who built sheds on Bhoodan lands in the area.

Several persons were injured as both the groups clashed with each other.

A resident of the area Yerra Babu said though a case related to the disputed land was pending in court and a hearing was scheduled on September 9, a real-estate dealer and his goons tried to demolish the sheds, he complained.