Khammam: Vinoba Colony residents demand electricity and water supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:27 PM

Khammam: The residents of Vinoba Navodaya Colony at Velugumatla of Khammam urban mandal have complained that the colony has been lacking basic facilities like electricity and water supply. Officials have been acting negligently despite the High Court issuing orders to provide the colony with electricity and water supply. As a result the families in the colony are facing severe difficulties, they said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a resident, Yerra Babu complained that the officials were subjecting them to psychological and financial problems. The issue was taken to the notice of district Collector, revenue, municipal and electricity officials several times to help the families as per the High Court orders, but in vain. He informed that as many as 1,895 individuals with poor financial background were given proceedings allotting 100 square yards of land in 2014 by Bhoodan Board. There are around 3000 persons of over 1500 families living in the colony.

As the officials failed to heed to their requests, the residents approached the High Court in 2019 and the court directed the officials concerned to give electricity connections to households and ensure drinking water supply. Since the officials remained inattentive, the residents again knocked the door of the High Court and the court in 2022 again ordered the officials address the needs of the colony residents. But there has been no response from the officials, Babu lamented.

Two years ago the residents installed electric poles and equipped the households with electricity supply on their own as there was no response from the government. The electricity officials have recently removed the supply lines, he said.

He said that children, old people and babies are facing severe problems as venomous creatures crawl in the area at night. The officials were trying to evict the colony residents as the land value was high in the area.

Grameena Pedala Sangham district secretary K Ramachandraiah and Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) district secretary D Lingaiah extended solidarity to the residents who staged a protest on Tuesday demanding electricity and water supply to the colony.