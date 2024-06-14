Kiara Advani gets emotional on 10-year film industry milestone

Reflecting on her early career with immense pride, Kiara shared an emotional video on Thursday.

By ANI Updated On - 14 June 2024, 12:55 PM

Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Bollywood with ‘ Fugly’, completed a decade in the industry on Thursday. She got emotional looking back at her journey.

The video begins with Kiara jokingly telling her team that she “used to do shows” for her family. She then showed them a video from her childhood wherein a young Kiara can be seen performing.

She can be seen cutting a huge cake with pictures of the characters that she’s played over the years.

The video also gave a glimpse of several candid moments from the fan-meet

Kiara broke down in tears while talking to her fans.

Along with the video, she penned a long thank you note.

The note read, “13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I’m still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.”

She also expressed gratitude for all the love she has received throughout her journey.

“Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play, my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics, the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love,” Kiara added.

Making his wife extra special on this day, Sidharth Malhotra posted a sweet message for her on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

He wrote, “Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining.”

Kiara Advani has captivated millions of hearts not only through her performance but also her fashion statement.

She began her career with ‘Fugly’ and quickly shot to fame with films like ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Shershaah’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Good Newwz’, ‘and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ among others.

Currently, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘WAR 2’, which will also feature ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has ‘Don 3’ lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.