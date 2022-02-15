Kiara Advani has new-found love for K-Dramas

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani has confessed her newfound craze for K-Dramas and said that she is hooked to ‘Snowdrop’.

- Advertisement -

‘Snowdrop’ features BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and ‘Something In The Rain’ star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

Kiara said: “Most of my friends are K-Drama fans and I just had to join the bandwagon! I’m so glad that I came across Snowdrop as I’m completely hooked to K-dramas and the fascinating Korean culture — thanks to this show. Jisoo is a phenomenal actor and her performance in ‘Snowdrop’ is simply outstanding.”

“Her chemistry with Jung Hae-in is to die for and being a huge fan of romance, I think their story in the series is so complex but captivating at the same time. I’m hooked to the show and have blocked my Wednesdays to watch every new episode.”

Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, the show also marks Jisoo’s debut as a leading actress. With intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast – Snowdrop, also available in Hindi, is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.

‘Snowdrop’ is also available in Hindi on Disney Hotstar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .