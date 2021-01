Kiara Advani takes social media on blaze with her latest snap

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture, which features her posing in front of tropical trees of the exotic location. She sported a sleek cut red beach dress with a grey shade headscarf.

By | Published: 5:29 pm

New Delhi: Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with rumoured beau and actor Siddharth Malhotra, treated her fans to an alluring picture of herself on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture, which features her posing in front of tropical trees of the exotic location. She sported a sleek cut red beach dress with a grey shade headscarf.

The picture that captures the ‘Good Newwz’ actor accessorising her look with dashing sunglasses and loose hair garnered more than one lakh likes within six minutes of being posted.

Earlier, Advani posted a captivating picture from her first day of the trip, which hogged the limelight on social media as she indicated that she would ring in the New Year in Maldives.

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, which she had been shooting in Chandigarh.