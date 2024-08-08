Kidnapped child rescued, abductor held in Hyderabad

The arrested person is Mohd Parvez (35), a chicken shop worker from Manikonda, and a native of Bihar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 07:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday rescued a five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Mohd Parvez (35), a chicken shop worker from Manikonda, and a native of Bihar.

On Tuesday evening, one Ghousia Begum came to the railway station to board a train to Jangaon on a general ticket. She made her younger daughter Naira Begum (5) sit on the platform and went to buy food.

According to the police, when Ghousia returned, the child was missing. After searching around in the railway station premises, she approached the GRP, Secunderabad on Wednesday and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a case was booked and special team was formed to trace the kidnapped child.

“The special teams verified the CCTV footage collected from the surveillance cameras installed inside and outside the railway station. They found an unidentified man walking away with the child from Gate No.1. All local police stations, railway stations and bus stations were alerted,” said a GRP official.

While the search was on, investigation officials received information regarding the movements of the kidnapper with the child at Mehdipatnam bus stand on Wednesday night.

“Our teams reached the spot immediately and rescued the child apart from arresting the kidnapper. On interrogating him, the suspect confessed that he had financial problems and kidnapped the child to demand ransom from her family,” the official said.

The child was safely handed over to her family and the suspect was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.