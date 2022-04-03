Kill drug peddlers in encounter: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ‘kill drug peddlers in an encounter.’

In a short video clip released in the wake of a raid conducted by the city police on a pub in Banjara Hills, he said, “You (Chief Minister) are king for Telangana. Please protect the youth of Telangana. If the State government is serious about containing drugs from its roots, then constitute a task force and make the State free of drugs.”

“Whoever is involved in drug cases or selling narcotics, encounter them directly. No one will question you,” Raja Singh said, adding: “We request you to take stern action against those involved in sale and purchase of drugs in the Banjara Hills pub case also,” he said, adding that the innocent youth of Telangana should not be affected because of some people.

Meanwhile, scores of members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha attempted to lay siege to the office of the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here, demanding stringent action against drug peddlers. BJP Yuva Morcha national executive member Solanki Srinivas demanded that the State government step up surveillance on pubs and farmhouses in the State to control drugs.

