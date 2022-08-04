KIMS organises workshop on Basic Life Support skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: A hands-on workshop on Basic Life Support (BLS) skills to ambulance drivers, technicians and other first responders was organised by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad in collaboration with Telangana Orthopedic Surgeons Association (TOSA), Indian Orthopedic Association (IOA) and Twin Cities Orthopedic Surgeons Association (TCOS).

Coinciding with World Bone and Joint Day on August 4, the workshop focused in equipping life-saving skills to professionals who first come in contact with patients needing emergency care. This year’s theme of the ‘Bone and Joint Day’ was Each One, Save One, a press release said.

The training included live demonstration on how to give first aid to road accident victims or those suffering from choking or even a heart attack. Dr Srinivas Kasha, senior orthopedic surgeon, KIMS Hospital Secunderabad and Secretary, TOSA said “Every citizen should be equipped with the basic knowledge and skill to save a life in an emergency.”