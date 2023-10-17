Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with ‘Sach is Life’

By PTI Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Kirti Kulhari is set to make her international feature debut with a slice-of-life film “Sach is Life”. The movie is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant Munshi family based out of the US. It is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, who has earlier worked on many music videos.

“Sach is Life” narrates the compelling tale of a devoted couple who remain united in their determination to provide their three-year-old-son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life that he deserves, read the official synopsis.

Kirti, known for her performance in projects such as “Human”, “Four More Shots Please!”, “Criminal Justice”, and “Pink”, said she is thrilled about her first international film.

“The makers are from the US but it’s an Indian story. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the US and to work in an environment outside of India. I’ll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of,” the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

The project is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat, Rahul Bhat and Red Bison Productions located in Princeton, New Jersey.

“Sach is Life”, which will be shot in Kashmir, Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York, will go on floors in April next year.

Kulhari is currently in the US and has been preparing for her role in the film. The actor said she is also scheduled to meet Daisy Munshi, whose character she is set to portray.

“For the first time I am playing a real-life character. The family lives in Albany. We are meeting the whole family, especially Daisy ji whose character I am playing and her son, Sachin Munshi. That’s a big part of the prep that I am really looking forward to.

“I think it will give me a lot of understanding of her story. I will also get to understand her personality, just by observing her, her mannerisms. It’s a very challenging, tough, intense role and I know that the only way I can do this is by going all in,” the actor added.

“Sach is Life” also features Jim Sarbh, who recently scored an International Emmy best actor nomination for SonyLIV’s “Rocket Boys.”