Kishan Reddy’s remarks on Agniveers raise eyebrows

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The reported remarks of the union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy that those selected as Agniveers would be imparted the skills of drivers, washermen, barbers, electricians and other professionals, raised eyebrows and a video clip of the union Minister explaining the training process went viral on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, he had reportedly said there would be drivers, electricians, barbers and thousands other posts. Those selected under this scheme, would be helpful in different profiles. On being asked by mediapersons that Skill Development Corporations were established and training youth with different skills, the union Minister said such skills would be imparted in Agnipath scheme as well.

“Is there any rule that they should not be trained with these skills,” Kishan Reddy said.

However, the union Minister’s explanation did not go well with many, especially youth and many aired their opinions on social media. A twitter user, Prashanth tweeted “So the selected candidates will be trained as drivers and barbers and they are called Agniveers,” Tandle Akshay Kumar tweeted “All those skilled jobs of barbers, washermen, electricians are already available in the army since ages. Now, what’s the use if 75 per cent of candidates are thrown out after four years?”

Another Twitter user, Bharath tweeted “So will they provide certificate in driving, dhobi and hair cutting after retirement?”