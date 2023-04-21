Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Fans have few whistle moments, for rest it is yawn

By Abhinav Published Date - 03:55 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Since Director Farhad Samji decides on a revisit to the 2014 Ajit starrer ‘Veeram’ and with Salman Khan getting ready for Eid celebrations, you know it’s a ‘now holds bar’ commercial soup with the expected ingredients. Obviously, you cannot barter your money and time for anything less than 140 minutes. So be prepared. Have absolutely no illusions about what you are walking into.

There is also a ‘biographical’ streak or credibility if that ever be a test: when you have a story about Bade Bhai living a bachelor life and thereby keeping his committed brothers waiting.

No, there is no Arbaaz or Sohail. Instead, you have Moh (Jessie Gill), Love (Sidharth Nigam), and Ishq (Raghav Juyal). Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) starts off on a Balakrishna note!! In minutes he moves from brawl to dance mode. Needless to add all uniformly over the top. He is the Bhaijaan with three brothers – all unmarried because Big Brother believes women in the family will challenge the unity in the family.

Even as wigged Chacha (Satish Kaushik) spills the beans that this is not about true blood bros but orphans. Together we know how large-hearted Bhai is and the shirt rip is to expose the heart and not the six-pack! Bhai is a case of love and lost his Bhagya (Pooja Hegde). Trust the suspect IQ threesome to land up with the wrong gal Bhagya (Bhagyashri) who is now married.

Bhagya brings with her Annayya (Venkatesh), Bhabhi (Bhoomika Chawla) and Grandma (Rohini Hattangadi). With so many people, it takes a while to get the rollcall in place. How flippant it all is when Bhai and Bhagya quote the scriptures in anglicized Sanskrit.

Every time things are getting into a romantic groove, we have dollops of violence – one long enough to be a start to finish metro travel. Bhagya’s brother Annayya is a target to Big Baddie Nageshwar (Jagapathi Babu). Big Baddie vs Big Brother and Bhaijaan his three brothers, and matching brides to be go about meandering the commercial templates spread far and thin make for KKBKKJ.

The script has to justify the presence of Big Brother so a side story of the past of hate between Big Brother and Big Baddie is added to the claustrophobic finale. Just when the controversy is “brawled out”, the super-city villain Vijender Singh is introduced who fortunately does not have an additional link. The agony is extended.

The South Indian touch is visible with the presence of Venkatesh, Tanikella Bharani and Jagapathi Babu. Pooja Hegde is called upon to do what Sonam did in Prem Ratan and does that. Only Venkatesh has a role worth mentioning which he delivers in his usual confident manner.

Salman Khan as the mainstay is in his elements. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Bodyguard, references to the Khan filmography is all put in place. The public reaction is a bit indifferent. However, it is the post Eid collections that matter.

Salman and Venkatesh fans may have a few whistle moments. For the rest, it is a yawn.