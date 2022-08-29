KITS-Warangal organises ‘cross country’ event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Warangal: Marking the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW) organised “cross country” here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Institute’s administrative officer Prof P Ramesh Reddy appealed to the students to make avail of the sports facilities at the campus and protect their health by being physically fit and mentally strong. “The students have to participate in various games and sports activities for the promotion of national integrity. The players should not be disappointed if they lose the match. They must take it as sportively for future developments. I wish you all the players for their grand success in their fruitful career,” he said.

Also Read KITS Warangal secures ISO 9001: 2015 second surveillance certificate

More than 200 students participated in the cross country event, and the prizes were distributed for the winners.