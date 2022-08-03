KITS Warangal secures ISO 9001: 2015 second surveillance certificate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

KITS Warangal chairman V Lakshminkantha Rao and others receive the ISO certificate from Alapati Sivaiah at KITS campus in Warangal in Wednesday.

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, has been awarded the ISO 9001: 2015 second surveillance certificate by the Hyderabad-based Hym International Certification Private Limited. Hym Managing Director Alapati Sivaiah handed over the certificate to KITS chairman and former MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and the team at a programme held at KITS Warangal here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Alapati Sivaiah said that their team members had verified and evaluated the key parameters and were satisfied with the facilities. “Audits were completed at KITS Warangal campus. We are handing over the ISO 9001:2015 certificate quality management system standards. This certification gives seven points during the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment,” he added.

Principal Prof Ashoka Reddy said that their institute had got the initial certificate in 2020, then the first surveillance in 2021. “Today, we got our second surveillance ISO certification. Our college was accredited by NAAC with grade ‘A’ with CGPA 3.21 out of 4.0, and ranked as a gold category institute by AICTE-CII survey of Industry-Linked Technical institutes, received best ISTE Student Chapter award in Telangana state,” he said.

“The most recent achievement has been the award of second best institute in India for Student Industry Internships conducted by CISCO. Our management provides the advanced technological infrastructural facilities to inculcate the technical skills for the benefit of students and research skills for the faculty,” the Principal added.

KITS Warangal Administrative Officer Prof P Ramesh Reddy, HoD, Mechanical Engineering, Prof K Rajanarender Reddy, HoD Physical Sciences(PS), Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and other faculty members were present.