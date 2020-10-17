KKR’s captaincy change attracts criticism

“Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members.”

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Dinesh Karthik has been under pressure to perform in the: ongoing IPL, both as a captain and as a batsman. With the likes of Eoin Morgan in their rank, many suggested the change in captaincy.

However, with their match against Mumbai Indians scheduled in the evening, the KKR management announced that Eoin Morgan will lead the side hours before the start. Further, they added that it was done by the captain Karthik himself to focus on his batting. However, the decision to change the captain in the middle of the tournament didn’t go down well with the former cricketers.

It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 16, 2020

Former KKR captain, Gautam Gambhir took to twitter to show his displeasure. “It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it.” Meanwhile, former Indian captain Akash Chopra criticised the move. “They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in #IPL2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form,” he wrote on twitter.

Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope #kkr doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs! #DineshKarthik #Eoinmorgan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 16, 2020

“Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope #kkr doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs! #DineshKarthik #Eoinmorgan,” wrote Irfan Pathan on twitter. KKR lost their match by eight wickets.

