KL Rahul deserves another chance, feels Gautam Gambhir

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:49 pm

Hyderabad: With Indian captain Virat Kohli deciding to open with Rohit Sharma and the pair clicking instantly in the fifth T20 match against England on Saturday, the future of KL Rahul hangs in balance.

Adding to that, Kohli had revealed his desire to open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup and confirmed that he would face the new ball in Indian Premier League as well. His statement left Rahul’s future in balance. However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir felt Rahul should have been given one more chance to prove his mettle.

Sepakin to ESPNCricinfo, the former opener said, “India went with six bowlers; I completely agree with that. Because India was always one bowler short. And the only way that could have been done was by dropping KL Rahul and picking a bowler. And that’s what they have done. But ideally, they should have given him another game. But they could not have fit him with six bowlers, had KL Rahul played this game.”

“Dropping anyone will not do them any favour. Rahul will have to play three ODIs. Someone is out of form; the only way you can bring them back is by giving them more opportunities. Because when you are sitting on the bench, it is not a good feeling. Because you know you have been dropped, and that feeling is not the best feeling,” Gambhir added.

