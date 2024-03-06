Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
KL Rahul training hard for recovery at NCA

Rahul returned from London after a medical check-up as he was experiencing some discomfort in his right quadriceps.

By IANS
Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:08 PM
New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Wednesday posted multiple photos of his gym training on Instagram.

He is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He captioned the pictures with a simple “Hi” to his fans, showing a glimpse of his recovery from the injury. On Sunday,

Rahul returned from London after a medical check-up as he was experiencing some discomfort in his right quadriceps.

He had suffered an injury during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the remaining games.

As IPL 2024 approaches, Rahul is eager to hit the ground running during the cash-rich league. Rahul is likely to feature in Lucknow Super Giants’ opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24

