Know the Mulki issue

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation of the Mulki issue in the Telugu States. In this piece we’ll be discussing about the events that took place during the reign of sixth Nizam.

During the reign of sixth Nizam, non-Mulki group of administrators were imported into Hyderabad State from north India/Hindustan, especially from Bihar, UP etc. The deliberate attempts of Salar Jung to institutionalise the Mulki and non-Mulki group in two separate administrative and social spheres largely succeeded.

The Civil List of 1894 indicates that the number of non-Mulkis has nearly doubled from 230 to 447, in the eight year period from 1886 but the number of Hyderabadis/locals had actually decreased, with only 233 out of a total 447 recorded as Mulkis.

A separate list of those appointed since October 1884 revealed even greater discrepancies, of the 421 new appointments, 274 or 65 per cent, were Hyderabadis, receiving only 37 per cent of the total salaries, whereas 147 or 35 per cent of the non-Mulki appointees, received 63 per cent of the total salaries.

The Diwan, Salar Jung II attributed this pattern to the large number of appointments being made to the Judicial, Survey and Education Departments, for which local talent was not available. The first Hyderabad Civil List of 1886 showed the 476 civil officers according to origin and salary, 50 per cent who were Mulkis received only 42 percent of all salary disbursement, while the 48 percent who were non-Miulkis received 58 per cent of the salaries.

Despite explicit instructions from the Nizam, expansion of the Diwani bureaucracy continued to favour non-Mulkis. However, the prominence of non-Mulkis was resented by the locals/Mulkis. The percentage of Non-Mulkis had grown from 48% to 66% between 1886 and 1894. Consequently, from 1884 to 1886 a series of government resolutions defined Mulkis and outlined procedures for government employment.

A Mulki was defined a person who had permanently resided in Hyderabad State for fifteen years or who had continuously served under the government for at least twelve years, he and his lineal male descendants to two generations were legally Mulkis.

While no non-Mulkis were to be appointed on a high or low post, ether permanently or temporarily, without special government permission, a non-Mulki could apply for such permission detailing his special knowledge and experience not yet available in Hyderabad. The successful applicant received a certificate of domicile, known as a Mulki certificate. These regulations enabled non-Mulkis and their sons to retain their monopoly on administrative positions.

— Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana

Retired Professor

Department of History, Osmania University

