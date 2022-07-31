Know the variety of soil formations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states viz., Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the bifurcation process, which among the following was/were changed?

1. First schedule of the Constitution of India

2. Fourth schedule of the Constitution of India

3. Representation of the People Act, 1950

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Consider the following statements:

1. Ahmedabad has received India’s first World Heritage City certificate

2. Telangana became the first State in the country to construct eco-friendly bridges for movement of tigers

3. Maharashtra became the first State to provide digitally-signed land record receipts to farmers

Which of the above is/are correct?

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Which of the following is correct about Pavala Vaddi scheme for farmers?

1. Pavala Vaddi is for crop loans from Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh

2. The farmers availing the crop loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh have to pay only Pavala Vaddi the remaining interest burden will be borne by the State government and government of India accordingly

3. The interest burden by 3 per cent from State government and 4 per cent from the central government

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1 and 2 b. 1 and 3 c. Only 1 d. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: a

Which soils are formed from chemical decomposition of rocks?

a. Laterite Soils b. Marine deposits c. Black soil d. Alluvial

Ans: a

Which soils are formed by the sediments brought down by the rivers?

a. Laterite Soils b. Marine deposits c. Black soil d. Alluvia

Ans: d

Which soil is suitable for the growth of cotton?

a. Marine deposits b. Desert soils c. Black soil d. Alluvial

Ans c

Planting different crops each year (corn one year, beans the next) is called what?

a. Terracing b. No till-farming

c. Wind breakers d. Crop rotation

Ans: d

Formation of soil is known as?

a. Pedogenesis b. Anthropogenic c. Regoliths d. Mycorrhizal

Ans: a

Production of fertilizers is related to_ revolution?

a. White b. Green c. Grey d. Pink

Ans: c

Golden revolution is concerned with __

a. Vegetables b. Fruits c. Cotton d. Oil Seeds

Ans: b

Brown revolution is concerned with

a. Wool b. Potato c. Meat d. Leather

Ans: d

Silver fibre revolution is related to

a. Milk Production

b. Cotton production

c. Fruits Production

d. Meat Production

Ans: b

Violet revolution is concerned with

a. Oil Products b. Cotton Products

c. Woolen Products d. Silk Products

Ans: c

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles.