KNRUHS issues notification for counselling for 2021-22 MBBS mop-up under management quota

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has issued a notification to candidates for exercising their web-options for mop-up phase of online counselling for admission into MBBS courses for 2021-22 under management quota, B&C (NRI) in all affiliated private medical colleges.

Eligible candidates whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list including on KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 6 pm on April 1 to 2 pm on April 2.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous phases of counselling and who have not joined/discontinued the course after joining are not eligible to exercise options for mop-up phase of counselling.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and candidates can exercise web options through https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/

To prevent seat blocking, candidates who are allotted a seat as per their choice in this phase of counselling but do not join the courses at the allotted college will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 3 lakh and be debarred for 3 years for MBBS admission under KRHS.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .