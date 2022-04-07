KNRUHS notifies second phase BDS counselling for management quota

Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday issued notification for eligible candidates to exercise their web-options for second phase of online counselling for admission into Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) under management quota in affiliated private dental colleges including Army Dental Colleges in Telangana.

The eligible candidates whose names are already notified in the provisional final merit list on the KNRUHS website can exercise their web options from 5 pm on April 7 to 2 pm on April 8.

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phase of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course but wish to slide to other college also can exercise their options. Those allotted seats in the first phase of counselling and who have not joined or discontinued the course after joining are not eligible to exercise options for second phase of counselling.

Details of seats available are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and candidates can exercise web options through https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/

Help desk numbers (10 am to 5 pm) include technical help: 9392685856/7842542216/ 9346018821 or mail id: tsmedadm2k21@gmail.com, and for clarifications on regulations 9490585796/ 8500646769 and for payment gateway: 9959101577.

