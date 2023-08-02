‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ set to re-release in theaters on its 20th anniversary

Director Rakesh Roshan's "Koi... Mil Gaya" premiered on August 8, 2003. It is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country on August 4.

By PTI Published Date - 03:10 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Mumbai: To celebrate the 20th release anniversary of “Koi… Mil Gaya”, starring Hrithik Roshan, the makers of the sci-fi hit on Wednesday said the film is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country on August 4.

“Koi… Mil Gaya”, directed by Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens on August 8 in 2003 and narrated the story of a developmentally disabled man called Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who befriends Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being.

Also starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra and Johnny Lever, the movie will be re-released in PVR INOX screens this Friday across 30 cities in India. Rakesh Roshan said he hopes the re-release of the film takes the audiences on a nostalgic trip.

“The team at PVR INOX reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’. I was happy to know of their plans and jointly decided to re-release the film. The idea is to relive the nostalgia.

“We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago,” the veteran filmmaker said in a statement.

Rakesh Roshan, who also produced “Koi… Mil Gaya”, said it is surreal that his film continues to be loved after two decades. “We set out to make ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ as a children’s film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward.

“It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a filmmaker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting. Knowing that it’s 20 years, and ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ is still etched in the audience’s mind is a very heartwarming feeling,” the 73-year-old added.

The success of “Koi… Mil Gaya” spawned a superhero franchise, beginning with “Krrish”, which was released in 2006, followed by “Krrish 3” in 2013. There have been reports that a fourth film in the franchise is in the works.