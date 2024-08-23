Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Telangana medicos call off protests

All medical services including outpatient, electives, ward duties and emergency care will continue to function without disruption from Saturday, the TJUDA on Friday said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 08:13 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), which had launched boycott of all elective duties and outpatient services in teaching hospitals in Telangana on August 14 demanding justice to the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata, have called off their protests on Friday.

“We want to specify that we are committed for justice for Dr Abhaya and we will be closely monitoring the court proceedings and express strong belief on Chief Justice of India. If any instance of injustice is sensed by JUDA, we will be going for strike once again on these grounds along with other RDAs from across the country,” the TJUDA members in a statement on Friday said.