Kothagudem: Bodies of two washed away in Kinnerasani stream found

The bodies of K Venkateshwarlu (30) and Dodda Sai (25) who were washed away in the Kinnerasani stream at Motlagudem in Tekulapally mandal in the district on Sunday night were found on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 08:09 PM

Representational image

Kothagudem: The bodies of two persons who were washed away in the Kinnerasani stream at Motlagudem in Tekulapally mandal in the district on Sunday night were found on Tuesday.

It was said that the duo, K Venkateshwarlu (30) and Dodda Sai (25) of Lachhagudem in the mandal, returned home on Sunday night after attending a family ceremony at Medaram. When they were crossing a bridge across the overflowing stream, the bike on which they were travelling was swept away by the floodwaters.

The family members of the duo thought they had stayed back at Medaram as it was raining. As they did not return home even after 24 hours and their phones were switched off, the family members lodged a missing complaint at Bodu police station on Monday.

The police with the help of expert swimmers searched for them and found their bodies on the shore of the stream at Chintakunta in the mandal.