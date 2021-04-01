Kothagudem: Major tragedy averted as cops destroy IED planted by Maoists

The explosives were found during combing operations by a police team comprising Bhadrachalam ASP, G Vineeth and CRPF DSP, Sudhir Mandal

Kothagudem: A possible danger to police personnel was averted as an IED planted in the forests of Cherla was traced out and destroyed on Thursday.

Police arrested a Maoist militia member, recovered another improvised explosive device (IED), a detonator and cordex wire from him at Rallagudem in Chela mandal in the district, apart from destroying an IED.

The explosives were found during combing operations by a police team comprising Bhadrachalam ASP, G Vineeth and CRPF DSP, Sudhir Mandal. The team spotted a few persons moving suspiciously in the forests of Rallagudem and Battigudem.

On seeing the police, the outlaws tried to run away. But the police managed to apprehend a person who was identified as militia member, M Rajanna of Rallapuram working in Cherla area. During the interrogation, He admitted that Maoist Cherla Area Committee secretary Aruna directed around 20 militia members led by Cherla area Maoist militia commander Balu to plant two IEDs in the forests targeting the police personnel.

Cherla CI, B Ashok, who along with SI Raju Varma and staff took part in the combing operations, said that a case was booked against Rajanna at Cherla police station and launched an investigation into the case.

