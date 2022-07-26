Kothagudem: Relief pours in for flood affected families

Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah donated 50 tractor trolleys load of fodder to Goshalas at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Relief has been pouring in for flood affected families living in the villages on the banks of river Godavari in the district.

Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah along Khammam TRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan distributed kits with blanket, saree, shirt, lungi, scarf, plate, tumblers and cooking utensils worth Rs 5 lakh as part of IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative.

The legislators on Tuesday visited Workshop area, Ellanaraopet and Reguballi tribal habitations in Dummugudem mandal and distributed the material to around 400 families. The MLA also donated 50 tractor trolleys load of fodder to Bhadradri Devasthanam Goshala, Gayatri Gokshetram Goshala and Ambasatram Goshala as floods caused a shortage of fodder for cattle.

Similarly, the members of TNGO’s (Agriculture Market Committee) and marketing department employees of erstwhile Khammam district have donated 300 kits containing essential commodities and vegetables to flood affected families at Kashinagaram and Workshop area in Dummugudem mandal.

Meanwhile, water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam receded and came down below the first warning level at 9 am on Tuesday. The water level at 5 pm was 41.90 feet, officials said.