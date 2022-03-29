KR Suresh Reddy appointed as TRS deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

File Photo: TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy has been appointed as the Deputy Floor Leader of TRS party in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect. TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao issued the orders following directions from the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

Suresh Reddy has a political career spanning more than three decades and served as an MLA from Balkonda Assembly constituency in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for four consecutive terms from 1989 to 2004. He became Speaker of the 12th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. After staying away from the active politics for a brief spell, he joined the ruling TRS in September 2018. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao nominated him to the Rajya Sabha following which his six-year tenure began on April 10, 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .