‘Krishna Ghattam’, which hit the screens today, promises to be a soul-stirring drama

The film has hit the theatres on November 3 across the Telugu States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: The social drama film ‘Krishna Ghattam’ promises to be novel and soul-stirring. This fusion drama, which is based on real-life events and draws its themes from the ‘Mahabharata’, has already won the Moody Crab Film Festival’s ‘Best Feature Film Award’, thereby cementing its place in cinematic history.

The Sindhudurg Film Festival’s Semi-Finalist status is another feather in its crown. Written and directed by Suresh Palla, the film is coming from Wild Virtue Creations. Recently, actor Vishwak Sen lauded its trailer.

Ahead of the theatrical release, director-producer Suresh Palla said, “After the battle of Kurukshetra in the epic ‘Mahabharata’, when Srikrishna was about to conclude His avatar, His devotees get drunk in His presence, dance with reckless abandon and resort to insults. Drawing from the story of Krishna at that time, this film opens as a fusion drama based on some actual incidents in today’s times.”

Expressing hope that the film will be loved by modern-minded young women and men, the director shared that the dramatic Kurukshetra (used as a metaphor), modern story-telling and music are the movie’s key highlights. “This is a must-watch for every Telugu audience member,” he added.

The film has Chaitanya Krishna, Maya Nelluri, Sasha Singh, DR.Venkat Govada, Duvvasi Mohan, Vinay Nallakadi, Viswanath GR, Bombay Padma, and Prasanna Kemburi in key roles.

Written, directed, and produced by Suresh Palla, the film has music by PR, cinematography by Surya Vinay, and editing by Vinay. While it is co-directed by Siva, the VFX effects are handled by Shiva (Rise Studio), and Anuj (Planet Green Studio).