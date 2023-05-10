Kriti Sanon spotted wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon, the lead actor of ‘Adipurush’ wherein she is seen as Lord Ram’s consort Sita, has attended the trailer launch event of the upcoming mythological movie at Mumbai. She was a vision in a double-drape sari, designed by Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, featuring a mix off-white khadi sari with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton sari with 24-carat gold Khadi block print.

The combination of the two saris with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds. The gorgeous actor was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Speaking about her attire, Abu-Sandeep shared, “This double-draped sari is truly iconic, a historic and archival piece that we created over a decade ago. The pure khadi and Kerala cotton, with highlights of gold leaf printing, evoke the purity of Sita and is a revival of traditional materials and techniques. This outfit is a testament to our ongoing experimentation with the sari and Kriti embodied it to perfection.”

