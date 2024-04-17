Kriti Sanon shares Varanasi Ganga ghats moments with Ranveer Singh

On Tuesday, Kriti shared stunning photos from Varanasi's Ganga Ghats on her Instagram stories

17 April 2024

Mumbai: Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon recently visited Varanasi to participate in a fashion show for designer Manish Malhotra. Amidst their busy work schedule, the two took time out for a darshan.

Kriti on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories to share beautiful pictures from Varanasi’s Ganga Ghats.

One of the pictures shows her posing happily with Ranveer Singh.



In another picture, Kriti can be seen with Ranveer and Manish for a cheerful selfie after their visit.

Kriti can be seen dressed in a yellow salwar suit, while Ranveer chose a white kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is basking in the success of her film ‘Crew’, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

‘Crew’, a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.