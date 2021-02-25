KSRTC to venture into parcel and cargo business

Customers will have to book their parcel at the booking counter at the bus stands.

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will now venture into the parcel and cargo business in order to increase its revenue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Thursday.

“We are starting this new service to increase our revenue. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch this service tomorrow (Friday) at the Vidhana Soudha,” Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, told reporters at a press conference.

The three State Road Transport Corporations have been generating a revenue of Rs 35 crore by transporting luggage but now with the launch of the cargo and parcel services, the corporation is expecting a revenue of somewhere between Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore, Savadi said.

He also said that Strategic Outsourcing Private Limited will be the business facilitator for five years to make the project happen.

“Strategic Outsourcing will provide the basic infrastructure. They will be provided space to set up parcel counters at the bus stands of the corporations,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Customers will have to book their parcel at the booking counter at the bus stands.

They will have to fill a form giving information about the consignment.

There will be an SMS alert system for the dispatcher and the receiver of the parcel.

Regarding increasing the bus fare in the wake of fuel price hike, the deputy chief minister said a hike in bus fare for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation users is under consideration.

However, the final decision has to be taken by the Chief Minister.

The proposal, if it gets Yediyurappa’s nod, will be presented in the assembly session starting from March 4.

Savadi said the department has submitted a proposal for the purchase of 3,000 buses for various corporations.