Karnataka govt discusses Cauvery water dispute with advocate general, asks him to file plea in SC

The cabinet directed the Advocate General to file a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the order to release water to Tamil Nadu

By IANS Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Saturday invited Advocate General to the cabinet meeting and held a detailed discussion with him over the order to release water from River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

The cabinet directed the Advocate General to file a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Law H.K. Patil said that the petition will be filed on Monday. “I can’t give more information on the issue as the state is approaching the Supreme Court,” he said.

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar allegedly concealing the order of the tribunal to release water for a week and BJP announced a protest over the matter, Patil explained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already said that he would call for an all party meeting over the issue. Hence, there is no scope for protests.

He said that the peace should be maintained and the matter can be discussed in the all party meeting. He said that the cabinet has also decided to open 188 Indira canteens outside Bengaluru.

The local cuisine in the respective areas will be served at the subsidised rates for the public. The government has allotted Rs 21.29 crores for these Indira canteens. He said that the government will also repair around 197 Indira canteens in the state.