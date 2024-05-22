KTR accuses govt of severe mismanagement

The BRS working president said the Congress which made scores of promises to people of Telangana before the Assembly elections, failed to deliver them in full over the last six months.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 12:49 AM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Warangal: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of severe mismanagement and failing to fulfill its promises.

He pointed out the deteriorating conditions in the State since the Congress came to power in Telangana, including power cuts and discontinuation of ongoing projects, even as several companies were leaving the State.

Interacting with the graduates in Warangal as part of campaign for NalgondaKhammam-Warangal Graduates constituency bypolls on Wednesday, Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for halting the construction of the new 24-floor building for MGM Hospital, which was meant to be a state-of-the-art facility.

“Do we need a government that stops such crucial projects?” he questioned. He stated that Tech Mahindra leaving Warangal was a significant setback, showing the government’s inefficiency to retain existing companies and attract new ones. “Tech Mahindra left Warangal, and the construction work of the new MGM Hospital stopped.

The power is going out frequently in hospitals like existing MGM hospital. Who will be responsible if newborns or ICU patients die due to these power cuts? Is this the change people wanted?” he asked.

The BRS working president said the Congress which made scores of promises to people of Telangana before the Assembly elections, failed to deliver them in full over the last six months.

He reminded that from Rs 500 per quintal bonus for paddy to crop loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh as well as gold and two-wheelers for women to Rythu Bharosa investment support, none of these assurances were fufilled. He slammed Congress for claiming to provide 2 lakh jobs but failing to issue even one notification.

“Revanth Reddy boasts about providing 30,000 jobs, but these are actually the jobs given by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government. This is nothing but deceit,” he said. Rama Rao highlighted the delay in disbursement of funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the increased fees for the TET exams as further evidence of Congress’s failure.

“Farmers and students should think about who supports them in reality. Under K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TET fee was Rs 400; now, it’s Rs 2,000,” he pointed out.

He urged graduates to vote for BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy and added that if Rakesh Reddy wins, he will hold the Congress accountable for its promises in the legislative council.