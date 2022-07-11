KTR alerts district administration in the wake of heavy rain forecast

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao asked the district administration officials to be alert and be available in the district headquarters in the wake of heavy rain forecast.

Rama Rao on Monday spoke to the Collector Anurag Jayanthi and Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde over phone and enquired about the rain situation in the district and precautionary measures taken to avert untoward incidents.

The minister wanted the officials to take all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents at Mid Manair, Upper Manair, Ananthagiri projects and Manair river.

Precautionary measures should also be taken at streams, rivulets, ponds and check dams. Roads and Buildings department officials should be more alert about road bridges, culverts, and bridges.

Revenu, Panchayatraj, Irrigation, Electricity, Police, and Health department officials should work with coordination at ground level. Ground level Electricity department staff should alert the people about chopped off current wires, tilted poles and transformers.

Since holidays were declared for schools, there was a possibility for more number of devotees to visit vemulawada temple. So, officials should take all precautionary steps to avert any untoward incidents in the shrine.

Stating that there was no chance for children to come out from houses since holidays were declared for schools, Rama Rao appealed the people not to come out from houses and be alert.