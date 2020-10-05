KTR asks MAUD dept to ensure CCTV cameras in city

The Ministers said the concerted efforts of the Police Department had brought about considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the city.

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday instructed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to coordinate with the Police Department to ensure that all commercial complexes, gated communities, malls, IT Parks, parks, shelter homes, government hospitals, bus terminals, and markets installed CCTV cameras mandatorily.

Speaking at a review meeting on installation of CCTV cameras in the city, the Minister instructed officials to work closely with various government departments, public sector undertakings, residential welfare associations to install CCTV cameras where required.

He reminded the officials that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given top priority to safety of citizens and has initiated several measures to enhance security in the State.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy were also present at the meeting.

The Ministers said the concerted efforts of the Police Department had brought about considerable improvement in the law and order situation in the city.

Mahendar Reddy said installation of a large number of CCTVs had helped reduce certain types of crimes and had also proved helpful in solving crimes and nabbing criminals.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Police Commissioners and officials from MAUD and Police Department were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .