KTR condemns Udaipur killing, seeks stringent action to culprits

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:03 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday condemned brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur of Rajasthan. He demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said he was horrified and shocked beyond belief at the ghastly murder in Udaipur. “This barbaric violence has no place in civil society and the most stringent punishment should be given to the perpetrators through fast track court,” he said.

Further, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the gruesome murder of the tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. He stated that there can be no justification for the act. “Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take the law into their own hands. We demand that the State govt take the strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld, (sic)’ tweeted Owaisi.

The tailor Kanhaiaya Lal was beheaded for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Two men slit the throat of Kanhaiya Lal, and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Later, both the accused have been arrested by the police.