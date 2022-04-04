KTR inaugurates 3 major infrastructure projects to ease traffic in western Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: Three major infrastructure projects to ease traffic in the western part of the city, completed with an estimated budget of Rs.100 crore, along with a rejuvenated Malkam Cheruvu, were inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday.

Built with an amount of Rs.30.30 crore, the steel bridge at Silent Valley, Jubilee Hills Road No. 51, will reduce the commuting distance between Road No. 45 and Shaikpet from the present 5 km to 3.5 km.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), which built the four-lane steel bridge, has also developed service roads to enhance the connectivity between Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills.

The other facilities inaugurated by the Minister include a 0.95 km link road from the Old Bombay Highway to Khajaguda via Malkam Cheruvu and Chitrapuri Colony and 2.20 km link road from Khajaguda lake to ORR parallel to Urdu University compound wall and Oakridge International School.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar were present.

Malkam Cheruvu:

The completely rejuvenated Malkam Cheruvu now sports a pleasant look and has an artificial pond, walking and cycling tracks, lush greenery, amphitheatre, play lawns, bridges, jetty area, boulder park in the rock boulder conservation zone, bird island, view decks and an open gym. The lake has been developed by Aparna Infra Housing Pvt.Ltd under corporate social responsibility.

