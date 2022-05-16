KTR inaugurates facilities of Colliers, Sureify Labs at My Home Twitza

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the offices of real consultancy Colliers and insurance technology company Sureify Labs at My Home Twitza at Raidurg near Hitec City.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad has been growing in IT as well as in lifesciences, banking and finance, aerospace and defence, and other verticals. The Telangana Government is working to create new infrastructure to continue to be an investment magnet. Seven years ago, about two million sqft office space was getting leased out. It has now reached 11 million sqft and that tells about the pace and the strength at which Hyderabad is growing, he said.

Telangana is also ensuring continuous power supply to all segments of the customers. “Our job as a Government is to create more infrastructure. We continue to keep pace with the industry, with the private sector and enable creation of more employment,” Rama Rao said.

Seven years ago, Sureify just had just one person working for the company at Ameerpet. Today, it has more than 220 employees. “That is how Hyderabad is growing. It is not just one IT sector but in multiple sectors,” he said.

Sureify is headquartered in San Jose, USA. It offers software-as-a-solution for the life insurance and annuity industry that helps carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform.

It has its solution to the top 12 insurance carriers from the top 20 list in the US. Sureify has plans to add more than 1,000 employees by 2024 at the Hyderabad facility.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .