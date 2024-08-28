KTR invited to speak at festival of the future PORTAL 2030-2050 in Moscow

BRS working president KT Rama Rao was invited to deliver a 30-minute visionary keynote on a futuristic topic at the Skolkovo.StartUp event.

28 August 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to yet another prestigious event as a guest speaker.

Rama Rao was invited to deliver a 30-minute visionary keynote on a futuristic topic at the Skolkovo.StartUp event. The event will be held as part of PORTAL 2030-2050, known as the festival of the future, under the auspices of the Government of Moscow, from September 5 to 7.

Extending the invitation, the Skolkovo Foundation said: “On behalf of the Organizing Committee of Skolkovo.StartUp, we are honoured to invite you as a headliner to share your views with our diverse audience.” The invitation described Rama Rao as an ‘innovation pioneer and influencer in Telangana’, according to a statement here.

PORTAL 2030-2050 will be the first platform where leading scientists and futurologists unite their visions of the future. Representatives from the art sphere will help create a unified picture of the world of tomorrow, the statement said, adding that futurologists, world-class visionaries, scientists, tech entrepreneurs, and investors will discuss technological developments and solutions for a wide market, shaping the future and capable of changing the world.

The platform will gather a wide audience of citizens interested in breakthrough technologies, entrepreneurs and employees from non-technological sectors of the economy, as well as students from Moscow universities, colleges, young scientists, and startups with technological projects.