KTR pays tributes to Ambedkar’s legacy during UK tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:38 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao visited the Ambedkar Museum in London and paid his respects to the Father of the Constitution of India, Dr BR Ambedkar.

The museum shares all the information about the circumstances that shaped Dr Ambedkar’s quest for equality. The Minister had a round of the entire building, including the room where Ambedkar lived.

On the occasion, the Minister presented a replica of the Ambedkar’s statue installed in Hyderabad, through the first Secretary of the High Commission of India in UK Shreeranjani Kanagavel, to the museum authorities for display. He also presented a portrait of Ambedkar to the High Commission of India.

The Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK (FABO UK) represented by its president Santosh Dass and Joint Secretary C Gautam appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government and issued a formal congratulatory letter complimenting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his initiatives.

The letter stated, “Congratulations to you on your excellent initiatives in Telangana to acknowledge the contribution of Dr. BR Ambedkar for nation-building and uplifting of the marginalized communities. The installation of the world’s tallest 125 feet statue of Dr. Ambedkar at in the heart of Hyderabad on Dr. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary is a matter of great pride, not only for Telangana but for India. Naming Telangana’s impressive new government Secretariat complex after BR Ambedkar reflects your respect for Dr. Ambedkar and the contribution he made to uplift society.”

The FABO UK also felicitated Rama Rao acknowledging the Telangana government‘s extraordinary efforts in highlighting Ambedkar’s contribution to India.

Santosh Dass, President of FABO UK, presented a signed copy of her book “Ambedkar in London” which she co-authored with William Gould and Christophe Jaffrelot to the Minister.

The Industries Minister’s visit to the Ambedkar Museum in London is part of a broader effort by the Telangana government to emphasize the values and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, according to an official statement.