KTR presents list of farmers, weavers and auto drivers who died by suicide

Presenting a list of 383 farmers, 14 weavers and 59 auto drivers, who died by suicide since the Congress government came to power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to the State government to extend assistance to their families.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Presenting a list of 383 farmers, 14 weavers and 59 auto drivers, who died by suicide since the Congress government came to power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to the State government to extend assistance to their families. During the discussion on the Budget Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday, he reminded the Congress that it had promised to process the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications for free. He also appealed to the Congress government to review the law and order situation in the State.

Cautioning the Congress government that its officers were misleading the government on investments worth Rs.40,000 crore from the Davos trip, he said GODI India, which assured to make an investment of Rs.8,000 crore, was from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. The company had a paid up capital of Rs.1.70 crore and reported a loss of Rs.27 lakh. How could such a company invest Rs.8,000 crore, he asked. Similarly, JSW Neo Energy had already entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with Telangana government in April 2022 for setting up 1500 MW hydro pumped storage project at Kumram Bheem with Rs.9,500 crore, he said, adding that even that was added into the Rs.40,000 crore claim.

“I am not blaming the government. You are being misled by your officers,” Rama Rao said. From Rs.40,000 crore, if Rs.8,000 crore of GODI India and JSW’s Rs.9,500 crore was deducted, not much was left, he said.

The Adani Group also announced investment of Rs.12,400 crore. Rahul Gandhi calls Adani a fraud but the Telangana government brands him a friend. Already, a pilot project is being offered to the company in Old City. This needs to be explained to the people, he said.

The BRS working president also sought an explanation from the government over the Musi River Front Development project cost escalation from Rs.50,000 to Rs.1.5 lakh crore. Speaker G Prasad Kumar intervened and said the question was raised five times earlier in the House. In reply, Rama Rao said till the government gave a clear explanation, the BRS would continue to raise the question. Interrupting him, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the exercise to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was still in a preliminary stage. International consultants were being roped in for the purpose.

Responding to him, Rama Rao pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had said in the House that a DPR was already prepared and funds were sought from the union government. “If the Musi project DPR is ready, it should be tabled in the House,” Rama Rao said.