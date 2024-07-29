KTR reiterates demand for restoration of digital content of KCR regime

Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:47 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao once again urged Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to intervene and expedite action regarding the removal of important content pertaining to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s tenure from the State government websites and social media handles. Calling it digital vandalism, he sought immediate action in this regard.

“This content is public property and an integral part of Telangana’s history. Your immediate action is required to safeguard these digital assets and preserve this material for future generations. If we do not see action from you, we will be compelled to seek legal remedy,” he cautioned.

Rama Rao took up the issue earlier this month and wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary stating that after the Congress government was formed in December 2023, vital content on Telangana government websites and social media handles began disappearing. Some important websites were also taken down. He doubted it to be deliberate digital vandalism, “possibly involving people at the helm of affairs.”

“This digital content was funded by public money. If the new government chooses not to host it on official websites, the content must be archived, not deleted. Future generations will not forgive the destruction of this valuable public property. I would like to emphasise that as Chief Secretary of the State of Telangana, you bear responsibility for safeguarding all material, physical, and digital assets of the State,” he noted, sharing the websites and social media handles links.