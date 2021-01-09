KTR seeks defence lands for development works

MAUD Minister said the State government had planned construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura and sought defence land for the purpose

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to pursue the handing over of defence lands in the city for taking up development works.

He said the State government had planned construction of a flyover at Rasoolpura and sought defence land for the purpose. Similarly, in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits, poor people were aspiring for land pattas. If the same was allotted, a double bedroom housing project in the area could be taken up, he said.

Inaugurating 126 double bedroom houses at Lambada Thanda in Baghlingampally, the Minister said the government would cancel the pattas of beneficiaries if they gave their houses for rent or sold them. The project was taken up with a cost of Rs 10.90 crore.

“The government will cancel the pattas if beneficiaries indulge in renting out or selling the houses. The State government has spent nearly Rs 9 lakh on each house and the market value of the same would be Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh,” Rama Rao said, adding the State government was constructing one lakh double bedroom houses in the GHMC limits at a cost of Rs 9,714 crore. No other State in the country was taking up such massive housing projects for the poor, he said.

The Minister also laid the foundation for construction of a new zonal office building at Domalguda and a model market at the vegetable market premises in Narayanguda. He also urged the political parties to set aside ideological differences and strive for the welfare of the poor.

“It is fine to compete and fight elections and emerge victorious but after elections, leaders should work in coordination and work for the welfare of the poor, besides development and progress,” said Rama Rao.

Kishan Reddy said the State government should ensure provision of housing for the poor. Hyderabad should be made a slum-free city, he said.

Later, Rama Rao inaugurated a multipurpose sports complex at Adikmet, constructed with a cost of Rs 3.50 crore. In all, the Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for development works worth Rs 28.38 crore on Saturday.

