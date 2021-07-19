KTR urges centre to conduct competitive exams in regional languages

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday urged the Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh to permit candidates taking competitive examinations conducted by the Union government to write in regional languages also.

In a letter to Dr Singh, he stated that every year several candidates from different States appear for competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through the Union Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies.

“These competitive exams are held only in English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking States,” Rama Rao pointed out.

The IT Minister recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Union government to write in regional languages also.

“I am aware of the fact that Union Cabinet approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages. I wholeheartedly appreciate and welcome the move,” he said in the letter.

However, he added, “it’s very unfortunate to note that these changes are not being implemented properly. For instance, in a recent job notification i.e. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021- candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English. Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past. This comes as a rude shock to applicants belonging to regional languages, who are forced to lose great opportunities.”

“I humbly request you to look into this issue and permit candidates taking all competitive exams of government of India, its departments and undertakings held through UPSC, RRB, PSBs, RBI, SSC, etc. to write in regional languages also,” he said.

Until a proper implementation policy is decided on the regional languages issue, Rama Rao urged the Union MoS to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications. Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the states, he added.

