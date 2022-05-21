KTR visits TRS NRI cell president’s home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Amidst his whirlwind tour, Industries Minister and TRS Working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday visited the TRS NRI London cell president Anil Kurmachalam’s residence. Since a decade, Anil Kurmachalam has been relentlessly working for the promotion of TRS party, apart from actively supporting the Telangana Movement.

He briefed the Industries Minister about the programmes and initiatives taken up by the TRS NRI London cell in supporting the Telangana Movement and promoting the party.

Anil Kurmachalam’s daughter Nitya had written a letter to Queen Elizabeth describing the significance of Bathukamma festival. The Queen had even replied to Nitya’s letter and complimented her and the same was shared by Anil Kurmachalam with KT Rama Rao during his visit.

The Minister specially complimented the TRS NRI London cell and Anil Kurmachalam for their proactive role in promoting the party since last decade. “Irrespective of the region or place, everyone, who works the party’s cause, is family,” KT Rama Rao said.

