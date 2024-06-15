Kuwait fire incident: Indian embassy officials visit 5 hospitals, meet 25 injured Indians

Fire in Kuwait's Mangaf Labor Camp Claims Lives of 45 Indians

By ANI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 10:00 AM

Mangaf: A team from the Indian Embassy has visited all five hospitals where 25 Indians injured in the recent fire incident in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait were admitted and enquired about their medical condition.

At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait’s Mangaf on June 12.

The Embassy team @indembkwt visited all 5 hospitals where injured Indians in the recent tragic fire-incident are receiving medical treatment. They met/enquired about the medical condition of 25 patients currently in hospitals.Most patients are already in touch with their families — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 14, 2024

In a post on X on Friday, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, “The Embassy team @indembkwt visited all 5 hospitals where injured Indians in the recent tragic fire-incident are receiving medical treatment.”

“They met/enquired about the medical condition of 25 patients currently in hospitals.Most patients are already in touch with their families,” the embassy added.

As per the latest development in the Kuwait fire incident, the Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of the deceased in the Kuwait fire tragedy, arrived at Palam Technical Airport on Friday.

BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders are present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that usually it takes 10-15 days, but at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and EAM Jaishankar’s request, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those Indian nationals who lost their lives in the deadly fire incident.

“Usually it takes 10-15 days, but at the request of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those 45 Indian nationals,” he said.

“It is a very sad incident,” Singh said, adding that PM Modi got worried after hearing the news and urgently called a meeting and sent us to Kuwait.

Thirty-one bodies of victims–23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kochi in Kerala on Friday.