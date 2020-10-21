KVB Reddy bags global award

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited MD & CEO KVB Reddy has been conferred with ‘Construction World Person of the Year 2020 – Private Sector’ by Construction World Global Awards at an event held virtually on Wednesday.

The award is presented to professionals who have made considerable achievements in their careers and businesses, and through their efforts have propelled the industry forward.

“When I look back to my three and a half decades of professional journey, what brings me utmost joy is the learning that I could gain in the process. While receiving the Construction World Person of the Year 2020 Global Award, I dedicate the success to each of my team members,” Reddy said.

