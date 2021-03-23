Kylie faces backlash for asking fans to donate for her injured makeup artist

Jenner donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe as did actor Bella Thorne, who is also a celebrity client of Rauda’s

By | Published: 2:33 pm

TV star Kylie Jenner recently faced backlash by social media users for asking her followers to support a crowdfunding campaign for her makeup artist. According to Fox News, the 23-year-old businesswoman reportedly shared an Instagram Story on Thursday that urged her fans to donate to a GoFundMe set up by the family of Samuel Rauda, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Rauda was in an accident that required “major surgery” on Sunday, March 14, according to the GoFundMe page. “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend,” Jenner wrote in her Instagram Story (via Newsweek). “And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”

The GoFundMe’s original monetary goal was set at $60,000, but the goal has incrementally gone up as the Rauda family has received more donations from generous supporters. As of Sunday, the campaign’s new goal is $120,000. More than $99,200 has since been raised.

As reported by Fox News, Jenner donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe as did actor Bella Thorne, who is also a celebrity client of Rauda’s. However, online critics zeroed on Jenner for her former billionaire designation by Forbes. Although the business news outlet rescinded the beauty mogul’s 10-figure net worth in May, social media users were still quick to say they think her donation was too small. “Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees’ healthcare,” NYC-based community activist Moumita Ahmed tweeted out Sunday morning.

Per Fox News, other social media users criticised Jenner for her lavish spending on material items, parties and vacations for herself, her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and Kardashian-Jenner family members. While Jenner is extremely wealthy, an exact measure of her income and net worth are not known since the star has not made that information available to the public.